Airport Lounge Logo Design

Grand Park is a chain of private luxury lounges across select airports around the world.

The development was based on what the owners wanted to capture (elegance and exclusivity). All this was achieved through a circular symbol enclosing the initials G & P, while the converge towards open doors.A palette composed of two colors (gold and purple) both of which represent luxury and premium.

