Airport Lounge Logo Design

Airport Lounge Logo Design initials meaningful symbol mnemonic minimal logo icon design
Grand Park is a chain of private luxury lounges across select airports around the world.
The development was based on what the owners wanted to capture (elegance and exclusivity). All this was achieved through a circular symbol enclosing the initials G & P, while the converge towards open doors.A palette composed of two colors (gold and purple) both of which represent luxury and premium.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
