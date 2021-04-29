Juliet Pang

Web Banner Illustration Commission

This was a commission for a web banner. The client had requested for me to illustrate from her screenshot of her desired image but also with my imagination. She had also requested for me to letter a verse she had chosen.

This was done mainly on pencil, watercolour, photoshop as well as procreate.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
