Sainz

God of Thunder

God of Thunder song lyrics song old fashioned destroyer vintage fanart spaceman space thunder procreate classic graphicdesign thor rock and roll band kiss digital illustration digitalart poster
Ace Frehley with his "spaceman" suit holding mjolnir as reference to kiss song "God of thunder" from their album "Destroyer", released on 1976.

