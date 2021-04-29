Alex Osepchuk

Grape and Bread Logo

Alex Osepchuk
Alex Osepchuk
  • Save
Grape and Bread Logo art design art food grapes purple christian design christian logo christian communion loaf of bread loaf bread fruit grape designs design logodesigns logodesign logo design logo
Download color palette

This is one of my favorite designs I came up with for a client recently. They wanted teh design to represent communion, but not be too obvious. I designed a logo with grapes (wine) that seamlessly mesh into the loaf in the background. The bread can also represent a book, the Bible, and tablets like the 10 commandments. They wanted to keep it light and fun so I used curves to make it more friendly and a purple that is not too dark and cold, but evokes a happy feeling.

Alex Osepchuk
Alex Osepchuk

More by Alex Osepchuk

View profile
    • Like