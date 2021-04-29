Grape and Bread Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is one of my favorite designs I came up with for a client recently. They wanted teh design to represent communion, but not be too obvious. I designed a logo with grapes (wine) that seamlessly mesh into the loaf in the background. The bread can also represent a book, the Bible, and tablets like the 10 commandments. They wanted to keep it light and fun so I used curves to make it more friendly and a purple that is not too dark and cold, but evokes a happy feeling.