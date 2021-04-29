SK Icon — Schwartz Kristoffel Brand Identity Redesign

Modernized their S + K Icon Mark

Ensuring precise geometric proportions befitting a construction brand.

—

Schwartz Kristoffel Engineering Service Limited has been a major player in the Civil Engineering and Construction sector in Nigeria for 3 decades.

They wanted a rebrand that balanced the characteristics of an experienced, institutional business with a modern outlook while still retaining the brand’s core essence.

The goal was to design a brand identity that would;

balance the characteristics of an experienced business with a modern look; retain the brand’s core essence and values, and represent the brand’s vision for the future.

Safe to say they absolutely loved the outcome of the redesign.