SK Icon — Schwartz Kristoffel Brand Identity Redesign

SK Icon — Schwartz Kristoffel Brand Identity Redesign
Modernized their S + K Icon Mark

Ensuring precise geometric proportions befitting a construction brand.

Schwartz Kristoffel Engineering Service Limited has been a major player in the Civil Engineering and Construction sector in Nigeria for 3 decades.

They wanted a rebrand that balanced the characteristics of an experienced, institutional business with a modern outlook while still retaining the brand’s core essence.

The goal was to design a brand identity that would;
balance the characteristics of an experienced business with a modern look; retain the brand’s core essence and values, and represent the brand’s vision for the future.

Safe to say they absolutely loved the outcome of the redesign.

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
