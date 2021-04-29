bgzigner

Octodoes | ToDo | iOS concept

Octodoes | ToDo | iOS concept todo app todolist todo ui design design mobile design concept ux ui mobile ios glassmorphism
Hi there!

The Application сoncept is based on a modern design approach - glassmorphism. Okdodoes is designed for pleasant daily use, with the goal of increasing individual performance. Pastel colors create an unforgettable feeling and motivate you to regularly log into the app, getting aesthetic pleasure.

