Sifat Jahir

Peace | SALAM

Sifat Jahir
Sifat Jahir
  • Save
Peace | SALAM arabic calligraphy illustration design calligraphy
Download color palette

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 | Arabic calligraphy wall art | Islamic wall art | Color Version | Islamic Home Decor

" 𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 | سلام "

#arabiccalligraphy
#salam
#peace
#islamicdecor
#homedecor

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Sifat Jahir
Sifat Jahir

More by Sifat Jahir

View profile
    • Like