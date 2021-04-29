Sifat Jahir

La hawla wa la quwwata illah billahil aliyyil azeem

Sifat Jahir
Sifat Jahir
  • Save
La hawla wa la quwwata illah billahil aliyyil azeem arabic calligraphy illustration design calligraphy
Download color palette

𝗟𝗮 𝗛𝗮𝘄𝗹𝗮 𝗪𝗮 𝗟𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝘄𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗔𝗵𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝘆𝘆𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝘇𝗲𝗲𝗺 | 𝐃𝐮𝐚𝐡 | 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 | Arabic calligraphy wall art | Islamic wall art | Islamic Home Decor | Gradient Version | Abstract Paint

" 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱. 𝗻𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 (𝗦𝗪𝗧) "

#arabiccalligraphy
#lahawlawalakuwwatailabillah
#allahismostpowerful
#HomeDecor
#islamicdecor

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Sifat Jahir
Sifat Jahir

More by Sifat Jahir

View profile
    • Like