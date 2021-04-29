La hawla wa la quwwata illah billahil aliyyil azeem

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
𝗟𝗮 𝗛𝗮𝘄𝗹𝗮 𝗪𝗮 𝗟𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝘄𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗔𝗵𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝘆𝘆𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝘇𝗲𝗲𝗺 | 𝐃𝐮𝐚𝐡 | 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫 | Arabic calligraphy wall art | Islamic wall art | Islamic Home Decor | Gradient Version | Abstract Paint
" 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱. 𝗻𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 (𝗦𝗪𝗧) "
#arabiccalligraphy
#lahawlawalakuwwatailabillah
#allahismostpowerful
#HomeDecor
#islamicdecor