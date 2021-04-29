Sifat Jahir

Surah Al Qalam : Verse 48

𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 | Arabic calligraphy wall art | Islamic wall art | Islamic Home Decor | Color Version | Abstract Paint | 3D Look

"𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗" | 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗛 𝗔𝗟 𝗤𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗠 : 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗘 𝟰𝟴

#arabiccalligraphy
#Allah_Descision
#allahisthegreatest
#HomeDecor
#islamicdecor

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
