Surah Al Qalam : Verse 48

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 | Arabic calligraphy wall art | Islamic wall art | Islamic Home Decor | Color Version | Abstract Paint | 3D Look
"𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗" | 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗛 𝗔𝗟 𝗤𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗠 : 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗘 𝟰𝟴
#arabiccalligraphy
#Allah_Descision
#allahisthegreatest
#HomeDecor
#islamicdecor