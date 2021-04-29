gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 4

Download color palette

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . I'm late for today's post. Today, the topic for me was Single Letter Logo. I've picked my own company name "Gordhop Artworks" for my design. The logo has been made by combing the facial illustration of mine with the 1st letter of the company name, "G". Both are placed in such a way that they look inversely symmetrical to each other. I could never find a better chance to demonstrate my logo.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Posted on Apr 29, 2021
