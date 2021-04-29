Richard Zerr

Novotrend

Richard Zerr
Richard Zerr
Novotrend forex trading finances gradient finance bitcoin web illustration glassmorphism webdesign product design crypto
Novotrend provides financial instruments on the Forex exchange

Richard Zerr
Richard Zerr
Designer at Yandex

