Julien Pianetti
Ultrō

Tamia - Log In

Julien Pianetti
Ultrō
Julien Pianetti for Ultrō
Tamia - Log In logo branding idenity brand identity brand design design health log in app design app layout ux ui web design
Tamia is a digital solution for the remote training of carers and care assistants. The application allows a professional to be made aware in a few minutes of the safety instructions for the environments in which he or she is required to work: private homes, health centres or associations.
We were consulted to lay the foundations of a visual identity capable of supporting the start-up in its next phases of development : acceleration, fundraising and recruitment.
Ultrō
Ultrō
