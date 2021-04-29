Nisheta Gupta

Nibll- A Contactless Dining App

Struggling to dine out during the pandemic? Check out nibble - your new way of going contactless😄

Check out my case study on Behance -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118523091/Nibll-Contactless-Dining-App-%28UX-Case-Study%29?

