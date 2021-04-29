Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I'm Not In Love

The protagonist of this comic novel is addicted to lemonade, so I chose a royalty-free stock image of a lemon slice in liquid for the cover, and used the font Lemon Milk Pro Regular for the text. The result is a bright and quirky cover which perfectly illustrates the comedy.

