Ariane Sherine

Like You Love Me

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
The client specifically asked for a 'girly and feminine' cover for her romance novel. I used a vector stock image (attribution: @pikisuperstar on freepik.com) and a calligraphic font called Clarlisse Dawson in varying shades of fuchsia pink and coral to evoke a romantic feel. The client was very pleased.

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine

