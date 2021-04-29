🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Web application / CMS design for class feature
This UI shows all the classes that the user joined, he can easily see the class name, short description, and schedule. The classes are sorted by the newest or it can also be filtered according to the tag.
[ Logo credit to Logo Creator plugin on Figma ]
Don't hesitate to drop a comment or feedback, it'll be much appreciated. :) Thank you!
