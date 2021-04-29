Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mojtaba Moayedi

Calligraphic Illustration of a persian word

branding illustraion calligraphy
The word Khatere is a Persian word that means "the memory". I created this design using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. the font is actually a famous Persian calligraphy called "the Nastaligh".

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
