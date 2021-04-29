Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Liliya Zakharova

Online scheduling app

Online scheduling app
Hello everyone!
Today I would like to share the task "Conceptual design of management applications". I tried to keep the app as minimal as possible, a bit colorful and easy to use.
Thanks for watching!

Posted on Apr 29, 2021
Liliya Zakharova

