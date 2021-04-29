A - Appreciate

Appreciation goes beyond the words of saying “thank you”: it’s a more profound feeling of awe towards life, in whatever situation we find ourselves in. Make (and share with us!) a list of 10 things you appreciate in your life right now - even if it is ‘just’ the sun, or when the sun doesn’t shine, the sound of the rain - and feel your stress lowering and your happiness rising...

This A shape is inspired by hands hold together with their palms in thanks.

Part of the VIBE RAISER TYPEFACE: a typeface designed to raise your vibration, for 36 Days of Type #08 (2021). All 26 letters are inspirational invitations and all artwork, illustrations and sound are designed with the intention to raise your emotional frequency when you experience it. The 9 numbers are angelic numbers to guide you. When we are vibrating at a higher level, we feel lighter, happier, and our lives become easy and magical.

Concept, Graphic design and motion @planetjarr

Concept and copy @planetkim

Sound design by Diederik Idenburg @diederikidenburg (@most.amsterdam)

Additional animation by my son @daily_blendz

#appreciate #36days_A #36daysoftype08 #36daysoftype #36days_Adobe #contest #viberaiser #typeface #raiseyourvibetype #atypefacethatraisesyourvibration

#typographyexperiment #motionexperiment #animationexperiment #motiondesign #typography #graphicdesign #planetjarr #sounddesign #mostamsterdam #dailyblendz #planetkim