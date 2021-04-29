Bonhomme

Accenta

Bonhomme
Bonhomme
  • Save
Accenta homepage design homepagedesign homepage ui homepage home interface ui scroll animation scrollbar scrolling scroll interactive
Download color palette

Accenta offers solutions to optimize the production, storage and use of buildings energy thanks to Artificial Intelligence. Bonhomme supports the brand in modernizing its identity and website.

Discover more on our portfolio :
https://bonhommeparis.com/en/accenta

Bonhomme
Bonhomme

More by Bonhomme

View profile
    • Like