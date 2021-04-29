Website design and build for Etch Communications, a Dublin-based creative communications company.

Etch Communications are a purpose-led, straight-talking, creative communications company that cares. They specialise in creating and implementing innovative PR plans, and the execution of carefully considered impactful campaigns.

Laura Greer founded Etch Communications at the start of 2020 having worked in some of the largest agencies in Dublin over the previous 16 years. At the time, a basic one-page website was built to showcase the services provided, but as the business grew and expanded the existing website no longer met their needs, or conveyed the professional services that they provide.

To celebrate one year in business we were approached to design and build a full multi-page website based on the existing logo and identity. After initial meetings, we developed the existing identity through colour, type, and imagery staying true to Laura's vision for the company throughout.

Etch Communications now provide media training workshops that can also be booked through their new e-commerce website.

https://www.colmoconnor.com/project/etch-communications-website