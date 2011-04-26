Tony Mamo

Hydra Fundraising

Tony Mamo
Tony Mamo
  • Save
Hydra Fundraising logo
Download color palette

Working on a logo, need ideas/suggestions for how to get the type arranged well with the colorful bit. Also, there are two different versions of the logomark, one that has unique shapes based on the interplay of circles (top), and one thats just masked circles (bottom).

Any feedback would be great :) Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Tony Mamo
Tony Mamo

More by Tony Mamo

View profile
    • Like