Product page for CBD e-commerce platform

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We’re continuing the journey through our new e-commerce platform, this time stopping at product pages.
There’s a lot of info to fit here, with a detailed list of ingredients and their properties, usage methods, and various lab results and certificates. At the same time, we’re not really fans of cramming all the different pieces into tabs on desktop browsers, and instead wanted them all to be visible at all times.
How did we do on the design? We’d love to hear your opinions!
We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈
----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter