Product page for CBD e-commerce platform

We’re continuing the journey through our new e-commerce platform, this time stopping at product pages.

There’s a lot of info to fit here, with a detailed list of ingredients and their properties, usage methods, and various lab results and certificates. At the same time, we’re not really fans of cramming all the different pieces into tabs on desktop browsers, and instead wanted them all to be visible at all times.

How did we do on the design? We’d love to hear your opinions!

We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:

👉 www.usertive.com 👈

----

Let’s keep in touch:

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter