Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parth Singh

IMDb Redesign

Parth Singh
Parth Singh
  • Save
IMDb Redesign youtube streaming app tv shows movies app banner design hero banner banner hero section web app website desktop ui design videos imdb ux ui
Download color palette

As much as I like using IMDb to keep a track of my favorite TV shows and movies, I just hate looking at their sucky UI. So I did this quick redesign of their web app on Figma.

Would love to hear your thoughts :)

Parth Singh
Parth Singh

More by Parth Singh

View profile
    • Like