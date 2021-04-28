Tyler Lukey

Granate Rehabilitation Company Logo recovery medical rehabilitation branding logo design
This is a logo for a rehabilitation company. They promote self gratitude, take nothing for granted. I used the pomegranate icon to show how to pronounce their name. They loved the concept of growth and starting as a seed, something pomegranates have plenty of.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
