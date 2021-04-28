Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cat, drink, regression

Cat, drink, regression vector study regression booze cat illustration branding
My friend asked me to make an illustration for a study group chat. She said "we have in common three things: love to cats, love to cider and love to machine learning, please help".

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
