Zac Nielson 🏴

Digital Advertising Graphics | Sonata Facebook Ads Campaign

Digital Advertising Graphics | Sonata Facebook Ads Campaign
Sonata needed a total of 15 deliverables for their latest Facebook advertising campaign, featuring a mix of bold imagery, minimalism, and eye catching copy to draw people to their website and ultimately start a free trial with them. They gave me fairly free creative control beyond the obvious brand guidelines and descriptions of what they were looking for, including finding photography and designing the layouts. The end result was 15 beautiful advertising graphics that I enjoyed creating for the Sonata team.

Pictured here is 3 of my favorites, featuring black and white photos that both compliment the copy and create depth for the graphics.
