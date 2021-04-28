Digital Advertising Graphics | Sonata Facebook Ads Campaign

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sonata needed a total of 15 deliverables for their latest Facebook advertising campaign, featuring a mix of bold imagery, minimalism, and eye catching copy to draw people to their website and ultimately start a free trial with them. They gave me fairly free creative control beyond the obvious brand guidelines and descriptions of what they were looking for, including finding photography and designing the layouts. The end result was 15 beautiful advertising graphics that I enjoyed creating for the Sonata team.
Pictured here is 3 of my favorites, featuring black and white photos that both compliment the copy and create depth for the graphics.
__
Follow me elsewhere 🏴
Twitter https://twitter.com/zacherynielson
Instagram https://instagram.com/zacherynielson
Portfolio Site https://zacnielson.com