Female pilot

Female pilot portrait art digital art art digital 2d illustration
Devoted to the Sky, planes and beautiful lasses.
In creating this beautiful portrait, I was inspired by the image of the great Amelia Mary Earhart. And let this picture inspire you to be free and purposeful as the gaze of a girl directed to the sky, to see the beautiful sun. Be free as birds and strive for your dream!

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
