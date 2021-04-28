Daily Logo Challenge: Day 3

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . I'm late for today's post. Today, the topic for me was Panda Logo. I've picked the name, 'Bamboo' for my design. I've taken the the eyes of a panda to form 'oo' from the company name, "Bamboo".
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Visit @gordhop_artworks
for more such creations.✍️
Contact 👇
https://linktr.ee/gordhop_artworks.official