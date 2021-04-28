Daily Logo Challenge: Day 3

Ola, amigos! I hope everyone is safe and at home. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . I'm late for today's post. Today, the topic for me was Panda Logo. I've picked the name, 'Bamboo' for my design. I've taken the the eyes of a panda to form 'oo' from the company name, "Bamboo".

Appreciate you stopping by.✌️

Let me know what you think about my work.

Visit @gordhop_artworks

for more such creations.✍️

Contact 👇

https://linktr.ee/gordhop_artworks.official