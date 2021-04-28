SpaceX Starship Launch Countdown Timer

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 14 Challenge: Design a Countdown Timer.
I found that finish every challenge in two days is a good pace for me. But I still want to catch up with my schedule.
I met some strange bugs when baking the flame and smoke which you can still find them on this shot. Everything was just normal until I took a shower and bug just happened. If someone know the reason, please tell me!!! Thank you very much!