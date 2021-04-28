Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SpaceX Starship Launch Countdown Timer

Day 14 Challenge: Design a Countdown Timer.
I found that finish every challenge in two days is a good pace for me. But I still want to catch up with my schedule.
I met some strange bugs when baking the flame and smoke which you can still find them on this shot. Everything was just normal until I took a shower and bug just happened. If someone know the reason, please tell me!!! Thank you very much!

An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

