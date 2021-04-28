🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
TheFifthSeason - An English tailor's shop
TheFifthSeason is an English tailor's shop that has been producing tailor-made clothes in its unique and innovative style since 1889.
Problems
The problem that TheFifthSeason mainly wanted to solve was the design and the location. The old website was too old-fashioned and didn't match their style.
Solution
We immediately got to work carrying out research to analyze the competitors and find a solution for TheFifthSeason. We understood that it was an elegant English tailor shop so we opted for a serif font and the classic colors of the brand.
