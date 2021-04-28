Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marketing & Product Illustrations for Tech Start-Up

Marketing & Product Illustrations for Tech Start-Up
Bearer, a Privacy by Design SaaS, needed a set of illustrations for marketing and product purposes to create a brand personality, appealing to a tech and non-tech target.

I created a set of illustrations (+20) & look and feel from scratch as part of a website redesign. I also created a set of illustrations (+40) as part of a product release.

It led me to build the team’s first illustration system with Procreate & Figma.

Check out my blog to learn more : woody.blog/recent-work/bearer

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
