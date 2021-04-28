Marketing & Product Illustrations for Tech Start-Up

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Bearer, a Privacy by Design SaaS, needed a set of illustrations for marketing and product purposes to create a brand personality, appealing to a tech and non-tech target.
I created a set of illustrations (+20) & look and feel from scratch as part of a website redesign. I also created a set of illustrations (+40) as part of a product release.
It led me to build the team’s first illustration system with Procreate & Figma.
Check out my blog to learn more : woody.blog/recent-work/bearer