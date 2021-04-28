Kseniya Yashina

funny alpaca

funny alpaca animal lama alpaca illustration animated gif flat illustration vector animation 2d animation after effects animation aftereffects
Animation for Sante Academie
Illustration: Olya Kovalenko
Animation: Kseniya Yashina

