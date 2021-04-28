Mixed Weather

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My take on this week's dribbble design challenge
When it comes to geometric patterns, the possibilities are literally endless and this is what I've come up with.
Different weather conditions as a pattern.
Hope you liked it. I can't wait to see your take on this challenge.