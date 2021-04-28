Darmesh Varane

Credit card, DailyUI

Darmesh Varane
Darmesh Varane
  • Save
Credit card, DailyUI aftereffects figma dailyui
Download color palette

CREDIT CARD, A USER INTERFACE DESIGN FOR DESKTOP AND MOBILE
This is a personal UI design challenge, which I created on figma and after effects.
I am a junior UI and motion designer, currently available to work full time in Paris, France and remotely in Europe. If you like this design, please like and share my work.
Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Darmesh Varane
Darmesh Varane

More by Darmesh Varane

View profile
    • Like