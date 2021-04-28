Andrew Danilov
Andrew Danilov
Andrew Danilov for Minimal
Chainflix New Logo
Hey! Minimal is in touch, and we are ready to introduce you to another new project - Chainflix! Chainflix is ​​a blockchain-based P2P video streaming platform that allows content creators and developers to monetize their time, content and efforts. Watch and catch inspiration for this week!

We craft simple yet powerful web and mobile solutions
