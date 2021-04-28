Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creatype Studio

Barthony Handwritten Script

Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio
  • Save
Barthony Handwritten Script handwritten script font script free script fonts free script font fonts font free free fonts
Download color palette

Barthony is a handwriting script font that looks very modern and stylish.

Barthony is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/barthony/

Creatype Studio
Creatype Studio

More by Creatype Studio

View profile
    • Like