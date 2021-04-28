Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Talerenko

Drawings in the Flat style

Maria Talerenko
Maria Talerenko
  • Save
Drawings in the Flat style design flatdesign flat illustration figma
Download color palette

To create it, I used the pen tool in Figma.
Time spent: 1 day.
The project was created for educational purposes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Maria Talerenko
Maria Talerenko

More by Maria Talerenko

View profile
    • Like