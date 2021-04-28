Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rifan Thamrin

REA Maps

REA Maps responsive website interactive pin ui map view maps
After a year of discovery and design, I proudly present to you the new responsive map design of www.realestate.com.au.

To check the map directly, you can visit:
https://www.realestate.com.au/buy/in-richmond,+vic+3121/map-1?sourcePage=rea:buy:srp&sourceElement=tab-headers

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
