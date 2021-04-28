Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brandon Aristizabal

Nissan Z Proto Landing Page

Nissan Z Proto Landing Page ui design iphone design figma ui uxui ux
A re-design of Nissan's landing page (top-fold) for the all-new Nissan Z® Proto.

Original: https://www.nissanusa.com/vehicles/future-concept/new-nissan-z.html

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
