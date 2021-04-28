BH GRAPHIC

Red Stylish Business Card

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC
  • Save
Red Stylish Business Card professional print template personal minimalist minimal elegant divergent creative corporate cool colorful clean card business card bundle blue business blue black and white art abstract
Download color palette

Hi, we are an expert graphic design team. we like to help with world-class design.
PRODUCT FEATURE:
> 3.5×2 inch business cards(with .25 bleed)
> CMYK Color mode
> 100% layer organize
> PSD File include
> Super clean and professionally designed
> editable template Easy to use and customize the layered template
> Include Trim and bleed guideline
>>>>>
Looking for Business Card/Brand Identity design?
Say hello: bhgraphicofficial@gmail.com

BH GRAPHIC
BH GRAPHIC

More by BH GRAPHIC

View profile
    • Like