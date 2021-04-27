Alyssa Watson

Borrow

Alyssa Watson
Alyssa Watson
  • Save
Borrow minimal logomark black designer graphic graphicdesgn designer logo branding vector design
Borrow minimal logomark black designer graphic graphicdesgn designer logo branding vector design
Borrow minimal logomark black designer graphic graphicdesgn designer logo branding vector design
Download color palette
  1. Navy:Blue:Navy_Primary.jpg
  2. Blue:White_Navy_Secondary.jpg
  3. 1borrow_PLASTIC.png

Borrow A PC was developed as an online platform to stream and/or connect with other users. The client desired a logo that would have double meaning with creativity. I kept the logo mark minimal and fun, showing a simple cloud that forms the letter "B".

Alyssa Watson
Alyssa Watson

More by Alyssa Watson

View profile
    • Like