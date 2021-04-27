Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ed Deezy

Lou's Records Calendar

Ed Deezy
Ed Deezy
  • Save
Lou's Records Calendar minimal monoline photography albums records concert rock music mailer postcard illustration design letterpress calendar
Download color palette

This is an image of a letter pressed calendar I designed. It features another San Diego landmark – Lou's Records. Lou's is an old record shop off the 101 freeway known for having an massive collection of CDs, records and tapes. Lots of my lunch money as a kid was spent here buying albums.

Click here to see more of my work.

Ed Deezy
Ed Deezy

More by Ed Deezy

View profile
    • Like