Fynes Sweet

The sweet-shop was built in a van, so she can sell her incredible sweets to the entire state of California and bring a little bit of Brazilian flavor to everyone. Sweets 100% handmade, at Fynes you will find the best Brazilian sweets in California, made with love and care, which carries the traditional family recipe.
For more info about brand's visual identity, visit my brand new website!
