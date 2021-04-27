Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flaviana Nogueira

Fynes Sweet

Flaviana Nogueira
Flaviana Nogueira
  • Save
Fynes Sweet logo identity design identity branding design
Download color palette

The sweet-shop was built in a van, so she can sell her incredible sweets to the entire state of California and bring a little bit of Brazilian flavor to everyone. Sweets 100% handmade, at Fynes you will find the best Brazilian sweets in California, made with love and care, which carries the traditional family recipe.

For more info about brand's visual identity, visit my brand new website!

Follow me on my Behance and Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Flaviana Nogueira
Flaviana Nogueira
Like