Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angelina

Felix. App design concept

Angelina
Angelina
  • Save
Felix. App design concept visualization screens 2d art mobile game ui app illustration image manipulation image editing illustration mobile app mobile games mobile ui interface art direction digital art cat cat feed promotion promotional design brand design app design
Download color palette

The design concept for cat feed brand “Felix”. It’s a promo game where user needs to find and catch the cat Felix and win packs of cat feed or various discounts

Thank you a lot for watching and likes!

✉️ kazakova.graphic@gmail.com

Angelina
Angelina

More by Angelina

View profile
    • Like