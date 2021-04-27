Felix. App design concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The design concept for cat feed brand “Felix”. It’s a promo game where user needs to find and catch the cat Felix and win packs of cat feed or various discounts
Thank you a lot for watching and likes!
✉️ kazakova.graphic@gmail.com