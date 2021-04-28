Administration dashboard with multilevel view

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks 👋!
It's not easy to administer things. But with an easy-to-read dashboard that visually shows the real state of the determined parameters, it might be a piece of cake 🍰! Here's a solution we crafted for the airport industry ✈️ to give the admin a high-level view of the entire facility or halls, as well as observing individual rooms. With IoT sensors, we collect real-time data to check things like the number of LTE receivers, temperature, and CO2 concentration in the air.
------
We're available for new projects!
Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com