Administration dashboard with multilevel view

Hi folks 👋!

It's not easy to administer things. But with an easy-to-read dashboard that visually shows the real state of the determined parameters, it might be a piece of cake 🍰! Here's a solution we crafted for the airport industry ✈️ to give the admin a high-level view of the entire facility or halls, as well as observing individual rooms. With IoT sensors, we collect real-time data to check things like the number of LTE receivers, temperature, and CO2 concentration in the air.

------

