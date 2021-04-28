Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes

Administration dashboard with multilevel view

Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes
Joanna Pawłowska for Synergy Codes
Hire Us
  • Save
Administration dashboard with multilevel view light ui datavis charts dataviz app dashboad iot app chart real-time iot sensors ui design ui dashboard ui
Administration dashboard with multilevel view light ui datavis charts dataviz app dashboad iot app chart real-time iot sensors ui design ui dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. 001 - Administration Dashboard@2x (1).jpg
  2. iot sensors room.jpg

Hi folks 👋!

It's not easy to administer things. But with an easy-to-read dashboard that visually shows the real state of the determined parameters, it might be a piece of cake 🍰! Here's a solution we crafted for the airport industry ✈️ to give the admin a high-level view of the entire facility or halls, as well as observing individual rooms. With IoT sensors, we collect real-time data to check things like the number of LTE receivers, temperature, and CO2 concentration in the air.

------

We're available for new projects!
Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

Synergy Codes
Synergy Codes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Synergy Codes

View profile
    • Like