Fanagr.am instagram webapp css3
Fanagram is a webapp that connects with Instagram so you can browse your feed on the web. You can like stuff too! We'll be adding the ability to comment, follow, and view specific user feeds soon too!

http://fanagr.am

Also, you can use my totally sweet CSS3 button.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
