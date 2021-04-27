15Five Podcast Page Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a long time admirer of Focus Lab and Camellia Neri’s work, I was ecstatic to collaborate with them on 15Five’s rebrand. It’s been such an honor to scale the beautiful illustration style Camellia established for the 15Five team. I made this illustration for our podcast page and it is definitely one of my favorites I’ve created so far. Excited to share! Check-out our new site here! Follow us on Dribbble