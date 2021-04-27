15Five Podcast Page Illustration

As a long time admirer of Focus Lab and Camellia Neri’s work, I was ecstatic to collaborate with them on 15Five’s rebrand. It’s been such an honor to scale the beautiful illustration style Camellia established for the 15Five team. I made this illustration for our podcast page and it is definitely one of my favorites I’ve created so far. Excited to share! Check-out our new site here! Follow us on Dribbble