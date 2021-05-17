Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isometric Robot Illustrations
We designed a collective of isometric illustrations for Rocos to showcase the power of connectivity and control over robotic products through software. It was essential to include key elements of each robot and present the overall illustration in a fun and engaging way.

Posted on May 17, 2021
