Isometric Robot Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed a collective of isometric illustrations for Rocos to showcase the power of connectivity and control over robotic products through software. It was essential to include key elements of each robot and present the overall illustration in a fun and engaging way.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz