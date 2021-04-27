🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Free hi-res & realistic 3D lettering renders - parings or chocolate shavings (800×800 pix – but letter size is little bit smaller). Great for your headers, posters, advertisments – any web or print projects. Please check full version on dealjumbo.com with 3 views + shadows, all letters and 3000 x 3000 pix size. Thanks ;)
Transparent PNG: lettering A-Z only (800×800 pix – but letter size is little bit smaller)
Download for FREE here: https://deeezy.com/product/30394/parings-free-3d-lettering